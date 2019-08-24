Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

by Staff reporter
45 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has commissioned a US$5 million Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) printing press, a development that will improve the security of examination papers and save the parastatal millions of dollars in printing costs.  

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima commissioned the printing press last Friday in Norton. In an interview yesterday, Prof Mavima said the printing press will stop examination leakages which costs the nation millions of dollars.

"It's a programme that we started long time ago but because of limited resources, it was stalled. But we have now completed it. We have the building itself and the printing press which means we are now able to print all our examinations, Grade Seven, Ordinary and Form Six in house. In the value chain of examinations there is a part that now controls our examinations internally which means we can increase security. We have never had problems with what we have done internally for ourselves and we assume that with the printing press in house we will increase security and address the issue of examination leakages," said Prof Mavima.

Leakage of examinations papers has been a serious concern for Zimsec over the years. In November 2017, the Ordinary Level English Paper 2 examination had to be nullified after Zimsec discovered widespread cheating. The High Court ruled that candidates be marked on their Paper 1 performance only.

The scandal resulted in several senior Zimsec officials resigning from their posts.  Prof Mavima said the commissioning of the new printing press will save Zimsec millions of dollars. He said due to fears of examination leakages, last year Zimsec was forced to print examination papers in the United Kingdom costing the country millions of dollars.

"It was quite expensive for us to outsource, internally in Zimbabwe and outside the country. Last year, because of breaches of security that had happened previously we had to have examinations printed in the UK. That was very expensive and took foreign currency out of the country. Now we are able to save on the costs and we are able to save the foreign currency that we paid to outside printers," said Prof Mavima.

"Thirdly, our printing press can become a business venture in the sense that we can start printing examinations for other countries. We could also source for some jobs during the downtime when we are not printing examinations internally in Zimbabwe as well. It could end up generating some resources for Zimsec."


Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

19 secs ago | 0 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

49 secs ago | 2 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

1 min ago | 1 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

9 mins ago | 3 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

11 mins ago | 2 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

11 mins ago | 2 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

12 mins ago | 0 Views

Food relief for urban poor

13 mins ago | 1 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

35 mins ago | 103 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

58 mins ago | 573 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

1 hr ago | 807 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

8 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Police State

8 hrs ago | 1074 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Bosso stumble

12 hrs ago | 628 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

12 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

12 hrs ago | 1204 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

12 hrs ago | 3400 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

12 hrs ago | 6994 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

12 hrs ago | 1064 Views

The curse of education?

12 hrs ago | 554 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

12 hrs ago | 371 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

12 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

12 hrs ago | 220 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

12 hrs ago | 599 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

12 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Currency changes choke banks

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

12 hrs ago | 213 Views

ZESA adds 160mw to national grid

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mnangagwa urged to put price control measures: ZIMTA

12 hrs ago | 330 Views

Tension grows as government clamps down on dissent

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

Jonathan Moyo's book to expose ZEC

15 hrs ago | 2663 Views

Phumuzile Phiri geared to grab Mangwe constituency from ZANU PF

18 hrs ago | 4223 Views

Rare solidarity for jailed Chief Ndiweni

19 hrs ago | 5579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days