Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
TWO men from Bulawayo have appeared in court for allegedly stealing more than US$2 300 and other valuables from two motor vehicles in the Central Business District.

Valet Nyoni (27) from Mzilikazi suburb and Kwanele Ndlovu (29) from Makokoba suburb were arrested during operation "No to Theft from Motor Vehicles" which was launched by police late last month.

Nyoni and Ndlovu were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Tinashe Tashaya, facing two counts of theft from motor vehicle charges.

The magistrate remanded them in custody to September 3 for commencement of trial. The duo allegedly stole property belonging to Mr Mandla Sibanda and Ms Linda Chinobva on separate occasions.  

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo said on July 18, Mr Sibanda parked his Mercedes Benz at a parking lot along Herbert Chitepo Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue and locked the car. He went to a nearby pharmacy and the suspects stole from his car.

"The two accused persons who had parked opposite the car came up with a plan to open the car and Ndlovu approached it. He used unknown means to open the car and stole two bags containing the complainant's valuables," he said.

Mr Dlodlo said when Mr Sibanda came out of the pharmacy, he saw Ndlovu carrying his two bags and tried to confront him but the accused person rushed into their getaway car. The suspects drove away at high speed.

Mr Sibanda discovered that they had stolen US$2 390 and ZW$153 from his car.  

Mr Sibanda reported the matter at Bulawayo Central Police Station. The prosecutor said on July 25, Nyoni and Ndlovu in the company of an accomplice who is still at large, saw Ms Chinobva's Mazda Axela which was parked at Corner 8th Avenue and Josiah Tongogara Street.

"The accused persons used unknown means to open the car boot and stole a laptop valued at US$200," he said.

The accused persons were arrested following the police operation which started on July 29 targeting thieves who steal from cars.

Police recovered fake number plates, scissors, screw drivers, multi-purpose knives and sharpened metals which are suspected to have been used to force open vehicle doors.



Source - chronicle

