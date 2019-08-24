Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC calls for regional intervention

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
The MDC has called on the region and international community to intervene in the wake of worsening human rights abuses and persecution of opposition members following the shooting that occurred at Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu's home last week.

Some gunmen besieged Matewu's residence and opened fire at his house.

Matewu was not hurt in the shooting, which left his house, vehicle and water tank bullet-riddled.

In a statement, MDC Marondera spokesperson Farai Nyandoro said there was need for the international community to intervene given the lawlessness prevailing in the country, which has seen opposition party members and rights activists being abducted and tortured.

"Marondera central district condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attack and destruction of property that took place at MP Matewu's residence. We call on Sadc and the international community to intervene in order to rein in this parallel junta," he said.

Nyandoro, a former Marondera mayor, added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should prevent lawlessness in the country.

"Surely, a genuine President cannot keep mum and remain on mute when lawlessness has reached unprecedented levels ever recorded in the history of Zimbabwe. Matewu has been discharging his duties in a non-partisan manner albeit some sabotage on projects he is carrying out in terms water delivery in Marondera," Nyandoro said.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

A number of activists and opposition party members have been abducted and tortured following the announcement of nationwide demonstrations by the MDC over the deteriorating economy.

The police banned all the protests.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

11 secs ago | 0 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

57 secs ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

4 mins ago | 3 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

9 mins ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

11 mins ago | 12 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

11 mins ago | 8 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

12 mins ago | 19 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

12 mins ago | 24 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

14 mins ago | 5 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Food relief for urban poor

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

37 mins ago | 117 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

1 hr ago | 617 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

1 hr ago | 842 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

8 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Police State

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

9 hrs ago | 1144 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

9 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

9 hrs ago | 143 Views

Bosso stumble

12 hrs ago | 631 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

12 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

12 hrs ago | 1208 Views

5 dead, 44 injured as SA-bound bus overturns

12 hrs ago | 3409 Views

Dirty things happen at Mnangagwa's State House

12 hrs ago | 7030 Views

Cassava announces free remittances to Zimbabwe via Sasai App

12 hrs ago | 1067 Views

The curse of education?

12 hrs ago | 556 Views

Rights violations draw Zimbabwe back

12 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe opposition of staging-managing abductions and torture

12 hrs ago | 375 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni reveals poisoning fears

12 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Ex-NetOne boss faces probe

12 hrs ago | 392 Views

Chiwenga still hospitalised

12 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Coltart, unionists set free

12 hrs ago | 222 Views

Army brutality land Muchinguri in trouble

12 hrs ago | 603 Views

Man jailed for assaulting wife over sex

12 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mamombe bemoans violent politics

12 hrs ago | 163 Views

Currency changes choke banks

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Huge drop in US investments in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 159 Views

No quick solutions to electricity, fuel shortages: Coltart

12 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days