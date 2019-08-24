Mnangagwa's advisors condemn attack on Coltart by police

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Two of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Advisory Council Trevor Ncube and Busisa Moyo issued condemnation on the assault of human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart on Friday by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police.Coltart was arrested on Friday while accompanying members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe members who were at the Ministry of Finance to protest over unfair wages.Trevor Ncube said, "Dear David Coltart. While I do not have first-hand information on this matter I trust you and will depart from my standard practice and condemn the assault on Dog Coltart in the strongest sense. Violence from any quarter will not get us anywhere as a nation."Busisa Moyo also condemned the attack saying, "I don't quite understand the circumstances nor is the motive clear at this stage."I wish to point out that the attack on Doug Coltart does not take us forward but sets us back. I MUST condemn this unequivocally."Coltart was granted bail on Saturday.