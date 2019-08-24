Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya granted bail

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago
The court has granted MDC National Organising Secretary, Amos Chibaya a bail of $400 bail and has been told that his passport remains with the police in Gweru and ordered not to interfere with witnesses.

MDC Treasurer General David Coltart said, "MDC Organising Secretary Amos Chibaya has been granted bail of RTGS$ 400 on the charge of not being clairvoyant- the regime charged him with failing to stop organising a peaceful march which was only banned at the 11th hour. This is a travesty of justice."

Chibaya was accused of failing to stop demonstrators from going to the Harare CBD on August 16.

MDC President Nelson Chamisa is on record saying Amos Chibaya being targeted and victimized for his unwavering commitment to the democratic struggle and real change in Zimbabwe.




Source - Byo24News

