David Coltart rejects Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University

by Mandla Ndlovu
5 hrs ago | Views
MDC Treasurer General David Coltart has snubbed the Honorary Doctorate that was extended to him by the Commonwealth University.

In a letter of nomination the Unioversity had said, "As part of the activities lined up to celebratye and challenge leaders like you, a selected number of distinguished personalities who will accept to attend and participate in the Dubai leadership workshop have been nominated to receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree of the Commonwealth University. You are among the persons selected in recognition of your achievement and contributions."

Said Coltart, "I have decided not to accept the honourary doctorate! There are already far too many buffoons in Zimbabwe who use the prefix Doctor."



Source - Byo24News

