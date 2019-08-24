Is Mnangagwa blind to reality?

News / National

by AT Kadada

Life was hard under former Zimbabwe strongman, Robert Mugabe, but now it has got worse under the junta leader. There was a glint of hope that one day the nightmare would be over, now under Mnangagwa all hope is gone.Prices keep going up, the basics have gone beyond reach of virtually everyone except the "nouveau riche"who flaunt their latest pricy assets in the sea of poverty.There are no jobs, the numbers swell up each year as graduates are capped, school leavers joining in numbers .The load shedding is too extreme The grinding poverty engulfing the ordinary people has no brakes as it torments all,unemployed and employed Passports ,the only hope left for a menial job across the borders, taking time to be processedWelcome to the New Dispensation, the only new thing being use of military ,fuel prices going up frequently before the wink of an eye.I ask myself like many people ,"ls Dambudzo Mnangagwa seeing all this? Why l pose this question is because during Mugabe's time rumours swelled around that uncle Bob was misinformed on what was on the ground by those close to him.Could this be the same scenario the junta leader is facing?He could not be misinformed....He has promised to deal with protesters which means he knows clearly what is happening.He continues to prepare for the protests than he would for the ever deteriorating situation in Zimbabwe.The junta leader is much aware of the crisis we are in but besides being clueless he just does not care !