Ramaphosa's 'funder' in controversial accident

by Mandla Ndlovu

A man whose company is accused of controversially paying R500,000 to South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 election campaign had died.Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson, died in a car accident on his way out of OR Tambo Airport IN Johannesburg on Monday.South African media reported that Watson may have lost control of his vehicle and driven into a highway overpass' concrete pillar.The police opened a case of culpable homicide.Watson and his company have embroiled in corruption allegations after his former colleague, Angelo Agrizzi, dropped several bombshells at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry into the alleged bribery of government ministers and senior Correctional Services department officials in order to secure lucrative contracts.His company and its activities have also ensnared President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose presidential campaign received a R500,000 donation from Bosasa.