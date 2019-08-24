Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government pays funeral company USD$400 million to supply fertiliser?

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 secs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe is alleged to have paid USD$400 million to a former funeral services company called FSG to provide fertiliser under the Command Agriculture program.

The officials from the Ministry of Finance were questioned by the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Tendai Biti to provide details of the company and they all said they do not know anything about it.

Their response caused Biti to blast the officials saying they were going against the law which demands that they must know their client before they pay any money.

However, Open Parly tweeted that the company, "used to be a funeral services company, but it has a subsidiary for fertilisers, Sakunda is a fuel company too but it was also contracted to supply agricultural services and inputs."

In is not clear whether the said FSG is linked to FERTILISER, Seed Grain (FSG) whose managing director, Steve Morland was questioned by Parliament in 2018 over how his company got the contract to supply fertiliser to the presidential input scheme with suspicions that it did not through the required tender procedures.

"FSG is a local entity registered in 2010 and we started as a family business, and then we brought in overseas investors. I am not a Zimbabwean by birth and I am in the country on a temporary residence permit. I was born in Scotland and grew up in South Africa," Morland was quoted by the media saying.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ministry of Finance in USD$3 billion command agriculture scam

31 mins ago | 138 Views

Ramaphosa's 'funder' in controversial accident

2 hrs ago | 1459 Views

Is Mnangagwa blind to reality?

4 hrs ago | 3202 Views

The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Fadzayi Mahere writes on the Education Bill

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

David Coltart rejects Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University

5 hrs ago | 3266 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya granted bail

5 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Mnangagwa's advisors condemn attack on Coltart by police

6 hrs ago | 3547 Views

Revisiting the power situation

6 hrs ago | 1261 Views

'Mnangagwa given deadline to vacate office as Zimbabwe President'

7 hrs ago | 12555 Views

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

8 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

8 hrs ago | 971 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

8 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

8 hrs ago | 698 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

8 hrs ago | 978 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

8 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

8 hrs ago | 417 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

8 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

8 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

8 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

8 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

8 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

8 hrs ago | 795 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

8 hrs ago | 317 Views

Sasai, Ecocash bureau de change to marry

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Sanctions stifle Zimbabwe reforms'

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Food relief for urban poor

8 hrs ago | 186 Views

Cain Mathema and Police Boss challenged over abductions

9 hrs ago | 662 Views

New fuel prices for different cities announced

9 hrs ago | 4458 Views

Patrick Zhuwao reveals how Mnangagwa captured the judiciary

10 hrs ago | 4847 Views

Harare-Chirundu highway project begins

16 hrs ago | 2639 Views

Zanu-PF congratulates Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Police State

17 hrs ago | 1406 Views

So what did the people's president bring us the povo from Russia and China?

17 hrs ago | 1442 Views

'Zimbabwe needs international help' says Japan - above all, help to end cancerous bad governance

17 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Democracy and philanthropism in governance and five of Africa's most rare men in politics

17 hrs ago | 615 Views

Little change one year on from Mnangagwa's inauguration

17 hrs ago | 207 Views

Bosso stumble

20 hrs ago | 774 Views

Chivayo meets Malawi president Mutharika

20 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Zanu-PF to fight MDC protests

20 hrs ago | 1412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days