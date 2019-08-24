Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa shows CITES the ‘middle finger’

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) can go to hang after it maintained a ban on the trade of elephants and its products. 

Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe had proposed being allowed to sell their stockpiles, but Kenya and several neighbouring states opposed the move in the CITES meeting in Switzerland last Thursday.

“There is this organisation called CITES, CITES is an organisation of people who ate their animals and those who have their animals/Europeans no longer have animals because they ate an finished them all but they have the nerve of coming to want and tell us what to do with ours yet they finished theirs. 

“They say, no, animals must not be killed or sold, as for elephant tusks or rhino horns, they don’t want us to sell but say protect them from poachers. We have rangers that we pay, we ant fences to control these animals from human conflict, we want helicopters that fly on top monitoring everything and all that needs money,” said Mnangagwa. 

“Our position is that those skins, tusks should be sold and we get money for conservation. As it is, our elephants are more than 80 000 but the area we prepared can only accommodate 56 000 meaning we have excess of elephants but we are told we mustn’t sell. The day before yesterday, we were told not to sell and we said to hell.”

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24news

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwean Tererai Trent 'humbled' by New York statue

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

EU diplomats told to stop dividing Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 474 Views

Sex for riches

2 hrs ago | 894 Views

Man axes father to death

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zambia warns its drivers against travelling to South Africa

2 hrs ago | 577 Views

'MDC Alliance protests are acts of banditry,' says Mangwana

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Mnangagwa presides over gross abuse of human rights'

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

New price of sugar announced

4 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for peace

4 hrs ago | 2095 Views

Coup to remove Mnangagwa by August 2020 to consolidate dictatorship

4 hrs ago | 2214 Views

Government pays funeral company USD$400 million to supply fertiliser?

7 hrs ago | 5055 Views

Ministry of Finance in USD$3 billion command agriculture scam

7 hrs ago | 2451 Views

Ramaphosa's 'funder' in controversial accident

8 hrs ago | 4350 Views

Is Mnangagwa blind to reality?

10 hrs ago | 5478 Views

The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games

11 hrs ago | 419 Views

Fadzayi Mahere writes on the Education Bill

11 hrs ago | 1543 Views

David Coltart rejects Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University

12 hrs ago | 5035 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya granted bail

12 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Mnangagwa's advisors condemn attack on Coltart by police

12 hrs ago | 4486 Views

Revisiting the power situation

13 hrs ago | 1691 Views

'Mnangagwa given deadline to vacate office as Zimbabwe President'

13 hrs ago | 18913 Views

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

15 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

15 hrs ago | 1134 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

15 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

15 hrs ago | 625 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

15 hrs ago | 855 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

15 hrs ago | 1141 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

15 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

15 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

15 hrs ago | 516 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

15 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

15 hrs ago | 834 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

15 hrs ago | 308 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

15 hrs ago | 1834 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

15 hrs ago | 502 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

15 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

15 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

15 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

15 hrs ago | 2007 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

15 hrs ago | 281 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

15 hrs ago | 955 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

15 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

15 hrs ago | 409 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days