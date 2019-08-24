Mnangagwa pleads for peace

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday pleaded with Zimbabweans to remain peaceful saying development in the troubled nation can only be achieved if there is unity and tolerance.

Mnangagwa’s pleas come after the opposition MDC Alliance made fresh applications to conduct demonstrations countrywide.Earlier applications a week ago, were all blocked by the police who argued that the biggest Zimbabwean opposition party wanted to engage in violence.“Development can only come when the country is peaceful, the country is united and when you get along together. There is nothing that can be achieved if you don’t get along. We want peace,” said Mnangagwa.“In the bible there is a story about efforts to build a tower going to heaven and God gave them different languages and they failed to understand each other and failed. If we don’t understand each other, we will fail.”MDC Alliance has accused the government of kidnapping and torturing their members in different parts of the country to intimidate them against taking part in the demonstrations.Embassies from various countries including the United Kingdom and the United States have condemned the reported abductions and called on the Zimbabwean government to respect human rights.The Zimbabwean government has denied the allegations. Ends