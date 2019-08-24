Latest News Editor's Choice


New price of sugar announced

by Mandla Ndlovu
Tongaat and Hulett has announced that the price of sugar has increased with effect from 26 August 2019.

The new prices will see 1 kg selling between $9.90 and $10.40, 2Kg selling between $19.90 and $20.80, 5kg going for $49.50 and $52 while 10Kg will be sold at $99 and $104.

The increase comes two days after civil servants' salaries were increased from USD$35 to USD$100.

Prices of commodities continue to increase in Zimbabwe as the nation faces hyperinflation.



Source - Byo24News

