New price of sugar announced

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Tongaat and Hulett has announced that the price of sugar has increased with effect from 26 August 2019.The new prices will see 1 kg selling between $9.90 and $10.40, 2Kg selling between $19.90 and $20.80, 5kg going for $49.50 and $52 while 10Kg will be sold at $99 and $104.The increase comes two days after civil servants' salaries were increased from USD$35 to USD$100.Prices of commodities continue to increase in Zimbabwe as the nation faces hyperinflation.