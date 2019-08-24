Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zambia warns its drivers against travelling to South Africa

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has warned its citizens who are truck drivers from travelling to South Africa over circulating reports that there is a planned mass protests against foreigners who are working as truck drivers is the neighbouring country.

In a statement issued on Monday the Commission said a notice from an unidentified association alleging to represent South African Truck drivers has been issued calling for a nationwide stoppage of work on the 2nd of September.

The Mission said all Zambian truck drivers who are scheduled to travel to South Africa at the mentioned date not to do so until security is guaranteed.




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Zimbabwean Tererai Trent 'humbled' by New York statue

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

EU diplomats told to stop dividing Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Sex for riches

3 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Man axes father to death

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

'MDC Alliance protests are acts of banditry,' says Mangwana

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Mnangagwa presides over gross abuse of human rights'

4 hrs ago | 669 Views

New price of sugar announced

5 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Mnangagwa pleads for peace

5 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Mnangagwa shows CITES the ‘middle finger’

5 hrs ago | 2813 Views

Coup to remove Mnangagwa by August 2020 to consolidate dictatorship

5 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Government pays funeral company USD$400 million to supply fertiliser?

7 hrs ago | 5290 Views

Ministry of Finance in USD$3 billion command agriculture scam

8 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Ramaphosa's 'funder' in controversial accident

9 hrs ago | 4435 Views

Is Mnangagwa blind to reality?

11 hrs ago | 5522 Views

The top four Las Vegas casinos with the most slot games

12 hrs ago | 433 Views

Fadzayi Mahere writes on the Education Bill

12 hrs ago | 1556 Views

David Coltart rejects Doctorate Degree from Commonwealth University

12 hrs ago | 5096 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader Amos Chibaya granted bail

13 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Mnangagwa's advisors condemn attack on Coltart by police

13 hrs ago | 4516 Views

Revisiting the power situation

14 hrs ago | 1711 Views

'Mnangagwa given deadline to vacate office as Zimbabwe President'

14 hrs ago | 19209 Views

UN looks into Zimbabwe rights abuses

16 hrs ago | 3152 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League in door-to-door campaign

16 hrs ago | 1145 Views

'Glen View South litmus test for Mnangagwa'

16 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Mutare probes MDC, Zanu-PF councillors over stands

16 hrs ago | 633 Views

Glen View new battlefield for Chamisa, Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Municipalities revenue collection bid dealt blow

16 hrs ago | 860 Views

MDC calls for regional intervention

16 hrs ago | 1150 Views

BCC to disconnect defaulters

16 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zanu-PF MP threatens Silobela miner

16 hrs ago | 681 Views

Zimbabwe lithium mine secures power supply

16 hrs ago | 520 Views

'ZCTU will protest until Mnangagwa listens'

16 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Pair steals US$2 300 from cars

16 hrs ago | 843 Views

Government commissions US$5m Zimsec printing press

16 hrs ago | 312 Views

Deadly xenophobic attacks against truck drivers in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 1843 Views

Man stones elderly beerhall patron

16 hrs ago | 507 Views

NGO dismisses Zimbabwe abduction claims

16 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Matabeleland North teachers' college set up in Hwange

16 hrs ago | 692 Views

Zimbabwe eyes more power imports from Mozambique

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mangudya's Treasury Bills get massive investor thumbs up

16 hrs ago | 2036 Views

Dynamos, Chicken Inn in stalemate

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

US comedian Steve Harvey in Victoria Falls?

16 hrs ago | 958 Views

Protests warning for MDC-Alliance

16 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Govt reviews 60 IPP licences

16 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days