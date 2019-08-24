Zambia warns its drivers against travelling to South Africa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zambian High Commission in South Africa has warned its citizens who are truck drivers from travelling to South Africa over circulating reports that there is a planned mass protests against foreigners who are working as truck drivers is the neighbouring country.In a statement issued on Monday the Commission said a notice from an unidentified association alleging to represent South African Truck drivers has been issued calling for a nationwide stoppage of work on the 2nd of September.The Mission said all Zambian truck drivers who are scheduled to travel to South Africa at the mentioned date not to do so until security is guaranteed.