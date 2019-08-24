News / National
Sex for riches

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly tricked a 13-year-old girl into indulging in sex with him after buying her a pair of tennis shoes and promising to end poverty in her family.
Wisdom Sibanda from West Acre farm allegedly slept with the minor for almost a month after promising to make her rich and take her to school.
Sibanda pleaded not guilty to indulging in with a minor before West Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.
He was remanded in custody to September 2 for continuation of trail.
Sibanda said he had sex with the girl because they were in love.
Source - chronicle