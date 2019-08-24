Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex for riches

by Saff reporter
3 hrs ago
A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly tricked a 13-year-old girl into indulging in sex with him after buying her a pair of tennis shoes and promising to end poverty in her family.

Wisdom Sibanda from West Acre farm allegedly slept with the minor for almost a month after promising to make her rich and take her to school.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to indulging in with a minor before West Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to September 2 for continuation of trail.

Sibanda said he had sex with the girl because they were in love.

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days