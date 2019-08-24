Sex for riches

News / National

by Saff reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly tricked a 13-year-old girl into indulging in sex with him after buying her a pair of tennis shoes and promising to end poverty in her family.Wisdom Sibanda from West Acre farm allegedly slept with the minor for almost a month after promising to make her rich and take her to school.Sibanda pleaded not guilty to indulging in with a minor before West Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.He was remanded in custody to September 2 for continuation of trail.Sibanda said he had sex with the girl because they were in love.