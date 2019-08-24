Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The government's engagement drive is bearing fruit with President Emmerson Mnangagwa having launched a 6,5km road reconstruction project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project, which is being funded to the tune of US$21 million, will see the reconstruction of the 6,5km road section of the Makuti-Chirundu highway.

Officiating at the ground-breaking ceremony at Hell's Gate near Chirundu this afternoon, President Mnangagwa expressed gratitude to the government of Japan for the grant, saying this is a culmination of the government's engagement and reengagement thrust.

The President said the 18 months project will provide employment to the local community, challenging local engineers to work hand in glove with their Japanese counterparts so as to tap into their expertise.

He also underscored that peace, unity, hard work and zero tolerance to corruption are critical for the realisation of Vision 2030 of an upper middle class economy.

The scope of the project includes construction of climbing lanes, and horizontal and vertical alignment of the 6.5km stretch.

Source - zbc

