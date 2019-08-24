Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

JUST IN..Just been advised that Chief Ndiweni’s Bail Hearing is tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10am in Court A at the Bulawayo High court before Mabhikwa J.The people’s Chief deserves the people’s support. pic.twitter.com/7VvhkaKRQO — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 26, 2019

Jailed Nhlambabalayi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni will appear for his bail hearing on Tuesday at 10am in Court A at the Bulawayo High court before Justice Mabhikwa.Ndiweni is seeking bail pending his appeal against both the conviction and sentence that was handed down the magistrate court putting him behind bars for 18 months.Opposition MDC led by advocate Nelson Chamisa has appealed to Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers in solidarity with the jailed traditional leader.Ndiweni was convicted of vandalising property belong to his subject and now expects the court's verdict on his bail application.