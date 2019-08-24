Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Jailed Nhlambabalayi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe  Ndiweni will appear for his bail hearing on Tuesday at 10am in Court A at the Bulawayo High court before Justice Mabhikwa.

Ndiweni is seeking bail pending his appeal against both the conviction and sentence that was handed down the magistrate court putting him behind bars for 18 months.

Opposition MDC led by advocate Nelson Chamisa has appealed to Zimbabweans to come out in their numbers in solidarity with the jailed traditional leader.

Ndiweni was convicted of vandalising property belong to his subject and now expects the court's verdict on his bail application.



Source - Byo24News

