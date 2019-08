MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

Chief Ndiweni is expected to have his bail hearing on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 10.00 hours at the Bulawayo High CourtThe MDC reiterates its unequivocal stance in support of Chief Ndiweni

We remain convinced that the charges against Chief Ndiweni are politically motivated and vindictive in nature.We are thus urging all Zimbabweans from across all political divide to come out in their large numbers in solidarity with Chief NdiweniMDC: Change that DeliversDaniel MolokeleMDC Spokesperson