MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC has rallied its members to come out in their numbers to support jailed Chief Ndiweni who appears at the High Court today. Ndiweni is seeking a bail pending the appeal against the conviction and sentence by the lower court. The MDC says the attack on Ndiweni is a political attack because he has been vocal against the system.

Read the full statement below:

Chief Ndiweni is expected to have his bail hearing on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 10.00 hours at the Bulawayo High Court

The MDC reiterates its unequivocal stance in support of Chief Ndiweni

We remain convinced that the charges against Chief Ndiweni are politically motivated and vindictive in nature.

We are thus urging all Zimbabweans from across all political divide to come out in their large numbers in solidarity with Chief Ndiweni

MDC: Change that Delivers

Daniel Molokele
MDC Spokesperson

Source - Byo24News

