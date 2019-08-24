Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Mnangagwa last night left for the Tokyo International Cooperation on African Development (TICAD) Summit where he said he will meet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Naruhito to call for increased cooperation and support.

The Head of State and Government said the engagement sought to deepen cooperation, building on existing cordial relations which have seen Japan providing humanitarian assistance and human resources development.

The President was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Ministers Owen Ncube (State Security), Cain Mathema (Home Affairs and Culture), Oliver Chidawu (Harare Metropolitan Province), Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, senior Government officials and service chiefs. He is accompanied by senior officials from the administration.

In an earlier address at the ground-breaking ceremony for the improvement of a 6,5-kilometre stretch along Makuti-Chirundu Road, commonly known as Wafa-Wafa owing to its steep gradient and sharp curves, President Mnangagwa said his mission was to request Japan to help fund the remaining 14,5 kilometres.

"I would like to thank the Japanese government for the support on the 6,5-kilometre stretch. That is a bad part of the Harare-Chirundu Road.

"Later this evening (yesterday), I will depart for Japan where I will meet Prime Minister Abe and the Emperor (Naruhito) the day after tomorrow (Wednesday) and ask them to help construct the road from here (Mana Pools turn-off) to Makuti covering the whole 21 kilometres as they have done before in other projects," said President Mnangagwa.

The President expressed optimism that Japan would accede to his request and the launch of the project coincided with the opening of TICAD today.

He expressed optimism more Japanese companies will invest in the country.

"I will be leading a delegation to Japan to attend the Summit and we are optimistic that our participation in the Summit will result in more Japanese companies investing in Zimbabwe.

"We are eagerly keen to see more mutually beneficial economic projects between Japan and Zimbabwe. In this regard, I am aware of Japan's strong competency around science, technology and innovation.

"My Government has embarked on massive construction of innovation hubs within our institutions of higher learning in our ambitious drive to leapfrog our development," he said.

He said his attendance at TICAD was aimed at ensuring that the country gets international support for its development aspirations which seek to overrun years of sanctions-induced stagnancy which has left the country falling far behind its peers.

Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Toyushiki Iwado wished President Mnangagwa well at the TICAD summit saying the country's development trajectory fitted well into the ideals of the Summit.

The President said the country's development has been hamstrung by crippling sanctions imposed by some Western countries and to that end, the country was pursuing engagement and re-engagement. He said there was need to look at the agriculture sector to ensure that the country has enough food to feed its people and export. He thanked Japan for the US$21 million facility for the improvement of the Marongora-Hell's Gate section of the road which is expected to employ at least 250 locals.

"The success of the project is ample testimony of the cordial relations which exist between our two countries," he said.

"We are further appreciative for the continued support of the government of Japan for our infrastructure development in general. This has seen the successful completion of key projects such as the new Chirundu Bridge across the Zambezi and the Nyakomba Irrigation Project, which I shall officially open when I come back from Japan."

He expressed gratitude to Japan's support towards human capital development.

"At least 250 people will be employed during implementation of the project. However, let these be locals including youths and women. We do not want people coming from other areas to elbow out those from this area.

"I equally commend the support we have always received from Japan towards our human capital development and humanitarian plight for vulnerable communities. We have many instances when we get assistance from the Japanese Government and its people in the provision of food and medicines," the President said.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

54 mins ago | 148 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

59 mins ago | 522 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

59 mins ago | 537 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

1 hr ago | 1041 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

1 hr ago | 267 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

1 hr ago | 83 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

1 hr ago | 77 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

1 hr ago | 53 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

1 hr ago | 247 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

1 hr ago | 269 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

1 hr ago | 491 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 210 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

1 hr ago | 105 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 40 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 961 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

2 hrs ago | 2232 Views

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

2 hrs ago | 865 Views

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

12 hrs ago | 3004 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

12 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

12 hrs ago | 983 Views

Zimbabwean Tererai Trent 'humbled' by New York statue

13 hrs ago | 1859 Views

NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

13 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

13 hrs ago | 1125 Views

EU diplomats told to stop dividing Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Sex for riches

13 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Man axes father to death

13 hrs ago | 1257 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days