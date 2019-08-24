Suspected card cloner in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Congolese national appeared in court yesterday for allegedly cloning a CABS debit card belonging to Reuben Tapera and using cash amounting to $4 954 to buy goods at N. Richards wholesalers which he later sold in his shop.Eric Aburaham Tuyishime (29) appeared before Harare magistrate, Mrs Learnmore Mapiye, charged with unauthorised use or possession of a debit or credit card as defined in section 167 of the criminal law.He faces an alternative charge of money laundering.Detective Assistant Inspector Artwel Shinhiwa opposed bail indicating that the State had overwhelming evidence which might cause the accused person to abscond. He further indicated that Tuyishime has other pending matters in the same court."If he is granted bail he might continue committing offences," he said.Tuyishime has other pending matters were he was found in possession of a fake Zimbabwean birth certificate. His lawyer Mr Taumu Tayengwa applied for bail indicating that Tuyishime was a proper candidate.