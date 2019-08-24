Latest News Editor's Choice


Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

by Staff reporter
Parliament has shortlisted five candidates and set the dates for interviews to find a prospective candidate for appointment to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC).

After the interviews, names will be forwarded for determination and a single candidate from the list will be appointed as commissioner by President Mnangagwa.

The interviews, which are pencilled for this Friday, seek to fill the void left after the resignation of Professor Carroll Themba Khombe on October 31 last year.

In a notice published last week, Parliament said it had received 15 nominations by closing of nomination day and had embarked on a thorough analysis of suitability of the nominations and remained with a shortlist of five candidates.

"The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) of the Parliament of Zimbabwe is mandated in terms of Section 237 and 254 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe to nominate candidates for possible appointment by His Excellency, the President, to serve as Commissioners on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission as provided for in Chapter 12 part 3 of the Constitution," said Parliament.

"Parliament of Zimbabwe received 15 nominations. The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders met on Monday 29th July, 2019 and carried out an exhaustive analysis of the nominated candidates to determine their suitability for consideration to serve on this commission."

The shortlisted candidates to be interviewed are Dr Charles Dziro, Mr Nyamayabo Mashavakure, Ms Noria Mashumba, Mr Tamburike Mutambiranwa and Ms Stella Nkomo.

"CRSO would like to cordially extend an open invitation to all interested members of the public and stakeholders to attend and witness the interviews," said Parliament.

ZHRC is an independent commission established under Section 242 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe with a mandate to protect, promote and enforce human rights.


