Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Analysts have blasted the Zimbabwe Army Generals for the repeated show of support to ZANU PF and labelling opposition members as regime change agents.

On Tuesday the state owned Herald Lieutenant-General Edzai Chimonyo saying, "As security forces and guarantors of peace and security, we realise that the stability of the nation needs to be safeguarded from proponents of regime change who pride themselves in sowing seeds of disharmony and anger among our people."

Political analyst Fortune Mlalazi said, "The General is clearly offside. The constitution of Zimbabwe is very clear that the army must not be partisan and their role is not to temper with political processes. When you see such statements being uttered by Generals of the army the nation must be very afraid. We saw such statements coming from Zvinavashe and Chiwenga and we know what the army did to citizens. The only hope in Zimbabwe lies with international solidarity because the army is embedded in the ruling party and they will do everything to keep that party in power no matter how much it oppresses people."

Lawyer Sindiso Mazibisa said, "In a truly New Zimbabwe these rogue army generals must be dismissed. We are tired of disguised partisan political bootlickers."

During the bloody November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of President Robert Mugabe's iron rule, the army made it clear that it shares an umbilical cord with the revolutionary party ZANU PF.



Source - Byo24News

