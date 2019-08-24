Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

by Staff reporter
NEARLY 200 pupils dropped out of school within three months in Bulawayo due to financial problems, child marriages and pregnancies. According to the National Aids Council (Nac) second quarter report covering April, May and June, 119 high schools pupils and 80 primary school pupils dropped out of school during that period.

"The province recorded a total of 80 learners from primary schools and 119 from high schools dropping out and the majority of the dropouts are due to financial challenges. A significant number also dropped out due to pregnancy, eight out of 119 from high schools and 22 percent of 80 from the primary schools," reads the report.

Other reasons listed for pupils dropping out of school in Bulawayo include illness and marriage.  Nac said most schools also recorded a decline in the number of learners in the guidance and counselling related clubs.  

Parliamentarians were recently left divided during the second reading of the Education Amendment Bill which bans the expulsion of girls who fall pregnant while in school.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima defended the clause while back benchers argued that it was not sustainable as it had the effect of turning schools into "maternity homes" and undermined the country's moral fabric.

However, the Minister stood his ground saying the constitution does not allow discrimination.

"The fundamental basis of the inclusion of this issue is premised on Section 75 of the Constitution which speaks against discrimination. Current practice in our education system has it that if two Form Four learners have an affair and end up impregnating each other — the male student can continue with his education but the female student cannot. Section 75 of our Constitution bans discrimination on the basis of gender or sex and it is the basis upon which this item was included in our Bill. It is also on the basis of international practice and trends. We seem to be lonely as far as that is concerned," said Minister Mavima.


Source - chronicle

