Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

UNITED Kingdom-based Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi has released a wedding song, "Ngiyavuma, I Do", a collaboration track with South Africa's Platform One and Soul Brothers' keyboardist "Black" Moses Ngwenya.The song was released online last Friday, just in time for the ongoing wedding season.Platform One, who rose to popularity with songs such as Isencane which became a wedding anthem, added their style to the song while Ngwenya brought in the distinct Soul Brothers keyboard melody.Sisa, real name Sisasenkosi Mnkandla, said the song saw a lifelong dream of her collaborating with the two, coming true."This project has been a dream and I'm glad that a young girl from Magwegwe managed to collaborate with Black Moses and Platform One. I grew up listening to Platform One and Nani Ntengo and knew that one day, I'd find a way to collaborate with them and record a wedding song."When I approached the South African artistes through a mutual friend, I was pleasantly surprised when they agreed to work with me. The collaboration has been a year in the making," said Sisa.She said she hopes the song will be embraced and become an anthem at various nuptial celebrations."This song is a testament that love conquers all and is a present to all the newlyweds. This is the wedding season and I hope this song will be part of people's celebrations during this time."The song which was recorded in South Africa and the UK was mixed and mastered by Ramadu of 10th District Music. It was produced by singer, songwriter and producer Vusa Mkhaya, a member of the vocal trio Insingizi. Sisa thanked Mkhaya for his invaluable input into the song."Vusa Mkhaya has been God-sent. I believe God sends the right people at the right time for the right reasons," she said.Two years ago, Sisa composed and released a song Amahlolanyama dedicated to Highlanders Football Club. For the new track, Sisa said plans are underway to have it distributed at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo's Umculo Corner music store.