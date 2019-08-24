Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
UNITED Kingdom-based Maskandi artiste Sisa Senkosi has released a wedding song, "Ngiyavuma, I Do", a collaboration track with South Africa's Platform One and Soul Brothers' keyboardist "Black" Moses Ngwenya.  

The song was released online last Friday, just in time for the ongoing wedding season.  

Platform One, who rose to popularity with songs such as Isencane which became a wedding anthem, added their style to the song while Ngwenya brought in the distinct Soul Brothers keyboard melody.

Sisa, real name Sisasenkosi Mnkandla, said the song saw a lifelong dream of her collaborating with the two, coming true.  

"This project has been a dream and I'm glad that a young girl from Magwegwe managed to collaborate with Black Moses and Platform One. I grew up listening to Platform One and Nani Ntengo and knew that one day, I'd find a way to collaborate with them and record a wedding song.  

"When I approached the South African artistes through a mutual friend, I was pleasantly surprised when they agreed to work with me. The collaboration has been a year in the making," said Sisa.

She said she hopes the song will be embraced and become an anthem at various nuptial celebrations.

"This song is a testament that love conquers all and is a present to all the newlyweds. This is the wedding season and I hope this song will be part of people's celebrations during this time."

The song which was recorded in South Africa and the UK was mixed and mastered by Ramadu of 10th District Music. It was produced by singer, songwriter and producer Vusa Mkhaya, a member of the vocal trio Insingizi.  Sisa thanked Mkhaya for his invaluable input into the song.  

"Vusa Mkhaya has been God-sent. I believe God sends the right people at the right time for the right reasons," she said.

Two years ago, Sisa composed and released a song Amahlolanyama dedicated to Highlanders Football Club. For the new track, Sisa said plans are underway to have it distributed at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo's Umculo Corner music store.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

60 mins ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

1 hr ago | 591 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

1 hr ago | 613 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

1 hr ago | 1184 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

1 hr ago | 67 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

1 hr ago | 90 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

1 hr ago | 225 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

1 hr ago | 81 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

1 hr ago | 286 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

1 hr ago | 261 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

1 hr ago | 528 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

1 hr ago | 87 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

1 hr ago | 41 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 978 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

3 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

12 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

12 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

12 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zimbabwean Tererai Trent 'humbled' by New York statue

13 hrs ago | 1868 Views

NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

13 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

13 hrs ago | 1127 Views

EU diplomats told to stop dividing Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Sex for riches

13 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Man axes father to death

13 hrs ago | 1261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days