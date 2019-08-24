Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) western region chairman Ambrose Sibindi has lamented the escalating level of poverty among workers caused by the continuous erosion of their salaries.

Speaking to Southern Eye yesterday, Sibindi said the prevailing interbank rating of the economy had exposed workers whose salaries remain stagnant.

"The situation is getting worse as workers have been reduced to slaves in their own country. Workers' salaries in the majority of cases are less than $500 when the food basket for a family of six is above $2 000," Sibindi noted.

"Prices of basic commodities are rising at an alarming rate and in some cases on a weekly basis. The best approach will be to multiply workers' salaries by the interbank rate to restore the actual value that prevailed during the US-dollar era; thereafter, negotiations will be done to cushion workers."

Sibindi said there was no hope that closed companies would be reopened

"Poverty levels are so high that the middle class no longer exists, it's now the stinking rich few individuals and the poor on the other extreme end. In fact, workers are just going to work to secure their jobs and nothing more," Sibindi said.

He added that there was need for negotiations between workers and their employers to find how best all interests can be balanced.

Government in the past weeks banned the opposition MDC demonstrations which were slated for urban areas and also cracked down on teachers who protested at the Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's offices in Harare over the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

The ZCTU said if government can violently crack down on demonstrators the way it did, the best option was for workers to stay at home and if the same government hunts for them at their homes, it will obviously be a gross human rights violation.

Government last week offered civil servants a 76% wage increment which is still far below what they had proposed as a minimum wage.

The civil servants had early this year proposed a minimum wage of over $4 000 for the least-paid workers to cushion them from the ever-increasing cost of living.

The civil servants have since rejected the offer, saying it is far below their expectations.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

1 hr ago | 668 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

1 hr ago | 1340 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

1 hr ago | 390 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

1 hr ago | 422 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

1 hr ago | 72 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

1 hr ago | 88 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

1 hr ago | 59 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

1 hr ago | 318 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

1 hr ago | 169 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

1 hr ago | 567 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

3 hrs ago | 991 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

3 hrs ago | 2383 Views

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

12 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

13 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

13 hrs ago | 985 Views

Zimbabwean Tererai Trent 'humbled' by New York statue

13 hrs ago | 1887 Views

NSSA pensioners are 'picking ants with their mouths' with poverty

13 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa launches Makuti-Chirundu road project

13 hrs ago | 1130 Views

EU diplomats told to stop dividing Zimbabweans

13 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Sex for riches

13 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Man axes father to death

13 hrs ago | 1266 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days