Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

CLIMATE activist Cuthbert Mukora will join 500 young people from around the world selected to attend the first ever United Nations Youth Climate Summit in New York City on September 21.Over 7 000 young people between the ages of 18 to 29 applied to attend the summit by demonstrating their commitment to addressing the climate crisis and displaying leadership in advancing climate change solutions.Special envoy for the 2019 Climate Action Summit, Luis Alfonso de Alba said youths have become torch bearers, leading the way on climate action."I am eager to see young climate leaders from all over the world take their rightful place on the global stage and participate in this historic moment."The summit will feature a full-day programme that brings together young activists, innovators, entrepreneurs and change-makers committed to combating climate change. It will be action-oriented, inter-generational and inclusive, with equal representation of young leaders from all walks of life.Mukora said it was everyone's duty to take immediate action against climate change."As a delegate of the first-ever UN Youth Climate Summit to be held in New York, I will represent other young voices to demand climate action from our leaders and make a difference in the lives to our next generations."Mukora is the head of programmes at Rural Enterprise Trust of Zimbabwe (RETZ); he has been spearheading the implementation of climate-smart initiatives through RETZ's Sustainable Environmental Enterprising programme and encouraging young people to participate in protecting the world's future.He is also the regional co-ordinator for Africa at Thought For Food Foundation, a US-registered global Delaware non-profit corporation dedicated to engaging and empowering the next generation to feed more than nine billion people by 2050.