Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

News / National

by Staff reporter

A LOCAL Government ministry employee has been nabbed in Mutare for shoplifting groceries worth $375 at TM Supermarket.Bridget Nhambarare (40) appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi on Saturday who sentenced her to 45 days in jail or alternatively she has to pay a fine of $250.According to prosecutor Chris Munyuku, on August 23, Nhambarare entered TM Supermarket in Mutare and proceeded to the shelves with a trolley.She took various groceries including chickens, 375g of sugar beans, tomato sauce and washing powder.She went to the till point and only paid for mealie meal and tomato sauce.Nhambarare proceeded to the exit point and when she was about to pass, an alert security guard Josphat Nyamudoka realised that she had not paid for some of the goods.She was taken to Mutare Central Police where she was arrested.The stolen goods were worth $375.