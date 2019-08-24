Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

by Staff reporter
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has recovered about $77 million under the whistleblower facility since 2009 to June this year, an official has said.

In a bid to recover lost revenue through various ways, government came up with the whistleblower facility, administered under the Revenue Authority Act, Chapter 23:11, section 34B (2).

The Act empowers Zimra's Commissioner-General to approve a monetary reward for information provided or any measure taken which results in detection of smuggling or any other offence against any of the Acts specified in the first schedule, and the recovery of revenue which would otherwise have been lost.

Under the current regulations, those who provide Zimra with credible information on corrupt or unco-operative companies or individuals that leads to the successful recovery of unpaid taxes are entitled to 10% of what is recovered.

Zimra spokesperson, Francis Chimanda, told NewsDay in emailed responses that the facility had started bearing fruit.

"From February 1, 2009 to June 30, 2019, recoveries under the whistleblower facility equate to $77 427 268,12," Chimanda said.

He, however, could not divulge more details on companies or individuals who evaded tax.

Meanwhile, on the taxman's plans to undertake an employee audit to rationalise and optimise its staff in line with the organisation's 2019-2023 strategic plan, Chimanda said they were currently finalising engagements with a consultancy firm.

"The consultant will be tasked with assisting Zimra during the employee audit," he said.

Chimanda said in 2018 they managed to register about 30 217 small-to-medium clients and this year, they were registering about 1 100 small-to-medium clients every month, resulting in the increase of revenue they were collecting.

For example, from January 2018 to June 30, 2019, they managed to collect $31 million from 30 217 SMEs.

Chimanda said Zimra was owed $4,579 billion by councils, parastatals, private companies as well as taxpayers. For instance, private companies and taxpayers owe $3,418 billion, parastatals $907 329 415 and councils $253 382 729.

Source - newsday

