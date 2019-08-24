Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Masked gunmen stormed the Waterfalls home of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder Walter Magaya - severely assaulting his mother in the process, before taking off with a Mercedes Benz that was parked in the yard, US$2000 in cash and a number of cell phones.

Police told the Daily News yesterday that a few minutes after the robbers hit Magaya's residence late on Sunday night, they had received a report of a similar barbaric ambush in nearby Ardbennie, where gunmen stormed the premises of an Asian businessman before ransacking the property.

More to follow....

Source - dailynews

