Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

Masked gunmen stormed the Waterfalls home of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) founder Walter Magaya - severely assaulting his mother in the process, before taking off with a Mercedes Benz that was parked in the yard, US$2000 in cash and a number of cell phones.Police told the Daily News yesterday that a few minutes after the robbers hit Magaya's residence late on Sunday night, they had received a report of a similar barbaric ambush in nearby Ardbennie, where gunmen stormed the premises of an Asian businessman before ransacking the property.More to follow....