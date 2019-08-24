Mnangagwa warned over abductions

News / National

by Staff reporter

Outspoken Zimbabwe Divine Destiny (ZDD) cleric Ancelimo Magaya has blasted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration for the alleged abduction and torture of dissenting voices saying no amount of intimidation will calm frustrated Zimbabweans.The abductions and torture against opposition supporters and pro-democracy groups which have brought government's commitment to respecting and upholding human rights under sharp focus come after police banned recent MDC protests scheduled to register displeasure against the deteriorating economic situation in the country.meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (Zacc) has petitioned the European Union, demanding that they remove sanctions and help the country by campaigning against sanctions.The Jimayi Muduvuri-led organisation said western countries are advancing opposition parties' interests."We want your explanation on why you are not removing illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. Our president is a reformist, Zimbabwe is on the right path and we want sanctions to be removed because there are causing unnecessary suffering on the people of Zimbabwe."