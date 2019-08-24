Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
Controversial Apostle Talent Chiwenga has accused MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of being of being a liar who brings disgrace to the body of Christ.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet Chiwenga says, "Whose Pastor can Chamisa be? I wish he would just leave the name of God alone and focus on politics because he lies a lot.

"He must stop playing with the name of God."

Advocate Nelson Chamisa is a trained pastor at the AFM church.

Chiwenga recently survived a fatal accident that claimed the life of his wife.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days