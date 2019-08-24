Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

1/ Just when you thought you’d heard it all along comes a tale like no other! The fake story doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding a purported scuffle between the First Lady & Khupe is so ludicrous one has to question the mental state of the author. — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) August 27, 2019

Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has dismissed a circulating article that First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in a nasty altercation with MDC-T President Dr Thokozani Khupe at a wedding over the weekend.The article had claimed that Mnangagwa was not happy that Dr Khuphe was invited to her son's wedding and guests were shocked guests watched as the feisty first lady accosted Khupe and demanded that she leaves the venue.Said Mliswa, "Just when you thought you'd heard it all along comes a tale like no other! The fake story doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding a purported scuffle between the First Lady and Khupe is so ludicrous one has to question the mental state of the author."Mliswa added that, "The lie is malicious and intended to mar what was otherwise a well planned and executed wedding ceremony."The story had claimed that President Mnangagwa invited Khupe without consulting his wife who suspects that Khupe and the President are more than just political allies.