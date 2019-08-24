Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has dismissed a circulating article that First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa was involved in a nasty altercation with MDC-T President Dr Thokozani Khupe at a wedding over the weekend.

The article had claimed that Mnangagwa was not happy that Dr Khuphe  was invited to her son's wedding and guests were shocked guests watched as the feisty first lady accosted Khupe and demanded that she leaves the venue.

Said Mliswa, "Just when you thought you'd heard it all along comes a tale like no other! The fake story doing the rounds on social media platforms regarding a purported scuffle between the First Lady and Khupe is so ludicrous one has to question the mental state of the author."

Mliswa added that, "The lie is malicious and intended to mar what was otherwise a well planned and executed wedding ceremony."

The story had claimed that President Mnangagwa invited Khupe without consulting his wife who suspects that Khupe and the President are more than just political allies.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

42 mins ago | 191 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

2 hrs ago | 2436 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 4709 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

5 hrs ago | 2798 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

5 hrs ago | 5510 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

5 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

5 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

5 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

5 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

5 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

5 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

5 hrs ago | 696 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

5 hrs ago | 283 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

5 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

5 hrs ago | 113 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

5 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

5 hrs ago | 492 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

5 hrs ago | 322 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

5 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

5 hrs ago | 226 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

5 hrs ago | 616 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

6 hrs ago | 4064 Views

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

7 hrs ago | 1856 Views

Exposing government links with mysterious FSG company

16 hrs ago | 3576 Views

Mnangagwa needs to learn and learn well

16 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Give your lungs a break, breathe fresh air in Mashonaland Central

16 hrs ago | 1030 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days