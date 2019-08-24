Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The application by jailed Nhlambaloyi Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni to get his bail pending appeal granted on Tuesday was frustrated by the State prosecutor who asked for time to respond to Chief Ndiweni's bail application.

Reports from High court say the prosecutor said the Magistrate has still not supplied reasons for sentencing. The presiding Judge Mabhikwa said the state should avail its response to the bail application and heads of arguments by 4.30pm today.

The case for bail hearing will be heard in court tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10AM.

Last week we reported that a member of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation told this publication that the full judgement by the magistrate was a sensitive one and an instruction was issued that it must not be provided to the lawyers and the public but be kept under lock and key.

Commenting on the latest developments MDC Treasurer General David Coltart said, "It is appalling that the State isn't ready to argue the matter resulting in Chief Ndiweni having to spend another night in detention in the disgusting conditions prevailing at Khami Prison.


"I question how often the Minister of Justice, Judges, Magistrates and State Prosecutors visit and inspect conditions in police cells and prisons. The flippant way in which negligence, or worse, malice, is allowed to deny citizen's fundamental rights to liberty is shocking."

Ndiweni is being represented by Professor Welshman Ncube and Dumisani Dube of Mathonsi law chambers.

Legal gurus like Josphat Tshuma and David Coltart attended the event.




Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

24 mins ago | 40 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

25 mins ago | 52 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

28 mins ago | 429 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

1 hr ago | 411 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

3 hrs ago | 4374 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 5353 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

5 hrs ago | 1040 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

5 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

5 hrs ago | 3302 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

6 hrs ago | 5802 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

6 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

6 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

6 hrs ago | 1404 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

6 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

6 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

6 hrs ago | 734 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

6 hrs ago | 544 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

6 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

6 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

6 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

6 hrs ago | 512 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

6 hrs ago | 205 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

6 hrs ago | 2204 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

6 hrs ago | 182 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa agents warned

6 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Japan

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

North-South Corridor road rehab begins

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

MDC full statement on jailed Chief Ndiweni

7 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Chamisa engages Zanu PF lawyers, is it democracy

7 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Chief Ndiweni appears in High court today

7 hrs ago | 1929 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days