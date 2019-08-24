Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC property to be auctioned

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A 150 square-metre stand belonging to the Nelson Chamisa led MDC will be sold on Friday the 30th of September over a $108 000 salary debt that the party owes a former employee called Sally Dura.

The stand is located in Goromonzi.

The Daily News on Tuesday reported that five other employees obtained awards from the court after the party failed to pay them USD$222 436 Terminal benefits.

Dura is owed up to 27 months salary arrears, damages for 36 months and other benefits.




Source - Online

