Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

A nation that has lost its soul

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe has been drawn back into deep idolatry and at the mercy of God's judgement by its current clueless leadership. This was revealed by Prayer Network Zimbabwe patron Jacob Ngarivhume at the launch of this year's 40 Day Prayer and Fasting in Harare recently. This year's prayer is running from 19 August to 27 September 2019.

Speaking to hundreds who were gathered at the launch, the firebrand politician blasted ZANU PF for establishing systems that have put idolatry right at the centre of our nation. He attacked the worship of ancestors and the raising of evil altars being pushed by ZANU PF as they fulfill their December 2018 Congress resolutions.

"ZANU PF has betwitched our nation and our people. Look at the pathetic transport situation and the million losses being incurred under the ZUPCO scheme, the impoverished civil servants who are now earning peanuts and the endless 20 hour daily ZESA power outages. This and a host of other disastrous consequences of ZANU PF maladministration should have led our people to revolt were it not for these evil altars that are controlling our people" fumed Ngarivhume.

He added that ZANU PF will not hesitate to service these altars even with human blood. It is these evil altars that give them electoral victories. "Who in his/her normal senses would in this economic environment vote for ZANU PF?" asked Ngarivhume rhetorically.

Ngarivhume also added that the ZANU PF government has to be confronted at every level, both spiritually and physically. After the 40 days of payer and fasting for the nation, PNZ will call for a hunger strike and street protests to force the government to reform and address national concerns.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

56 secs ago | 3 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

18 mins ago | 24 Views

Government shuts down service stations

59 mins ago | 584 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

2 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Her secret pain!!!

4 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

4 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

5 hrs ago | 700 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

5 hrs ago | 5186 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

6 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

7 hrs ago | 6132 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

8 hrs ago | 7464 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8296 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

10 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

10 hrs ago | 3484 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

10 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

10 hrs ago | 7538 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

10 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

10 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

10 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

10 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

10 hrs ago | 240 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

10 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

10 hrs ago | 702 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

10 hrs ago | 956 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

10 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

10 hrs ago | 358 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

10 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

10 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

10 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

10 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

10 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

10 hrs ago | 175 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

10 hrs ago | 209 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

10 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

10 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

10 hrs ago | 408 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

10 hrs ago | 3448 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

10 hrs ago | 255 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

Suspected card cloner in court

10 hrs ago | 275 Views

Donel Mangena turns 18

10 hrs ago | 288 Views

Biti's new US ally, whither Chamisa?

10 hrs ago | 913 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days