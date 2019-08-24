Government shuts down service stations

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The Zimbabwean government has started shutting down service stations around the country that are refusing other payment methods except cash for fuel.Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said the government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulation Authority as also in the process of revoking some licenses for service stations over the same issue."Zera shuts down Ruyamuro service stations in Glendale and at Ndzvimbo Growth point in Chiweshe for refusing other payment methods except cash. Other service stations awaiting due process," said Chasi.He said Engen at the corner of Harare Street and R Mugabe was also reported for refusing other payment modes."It was reported to the Oil Company which has summoned the dealer and revocation of dealership is now in progress," said Chasi.Despite an order by the government for service stations to accept all forms of payment, most of them have insisted that motorists pay only in cash while a selected few still sell in United States Dollars.The Zimbabwean government faces a revolt from the people over the economic collapse that has left the majority of people living in poverty.The police have banned protests by the opposition MDC Alliance amid fears by the country's security forces of an Arab Spring inspired revolution.