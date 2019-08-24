Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe People First spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has attacked former minister Sekai Holland for dismissing allegations that MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole was almost abducted by state security agents.

Holland on Sunday said some allegations made by the MDC Alliance and NGOs of abductions and torture were either false or exaggerated.

She also accused foreign missions accredited to Zimbabwe of naively buying into the abduction and torture claims without determining whether or not the reports were true.  

Mawarire who was part of a panel of discussion at a local television station on the day of the alleged abduction attempt of Sithole on 31 July, said Holland was trying to defend her "home boy" President Emmerson Mnangagwa.   

"Sekai Holland is pathetic, MDC-A's Obey Sithole and Jacob Mafume were saved from abduction by church women who attended a ZTN debate where she was a panelist, did she say anything? Did they fake it? I have problems with people who support ED repression just because he is their homeboy," said Mawarire.

Holland and Mnangagwa hail from the Midlands province and both once served in the Midlands State University council.

Western Embassies in the past two weeks have condemned the Zimbabwean government of human rights abuses over reported abductions and torture of opposition and civil society activists.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

165 years imprisonment for Zimbabwe robbers in SA

26 mins ago | 113 Views

Mohadi sends off ambassadors

27 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

28 mins ago | 36 Views

US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Government shuts down service stations

4 hrs ago | 3166 Views

A nation that has lost its soul

4 hrs ago | 853 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

5 hrs ago | 3543 Views

Her secret pain!!!

7 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

7 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

7 hrs ago | 836 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

7 hrs ago | 6508 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

8 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

10 hrs ago | 7049 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

10 hrs ago | 8443 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 9549 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

12 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

12 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

12 hrs ago | 4349 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

13 hrs ago | 8343 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

13 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

13 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

13 hrs ago | 2033 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

13 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

13 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

13 hrs ago | 574 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

13 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

13 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

13 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

13 hrs ago | 376 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

13 hrs ago | 333 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

13 hrs ago | 854 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

13 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

13 hrs ago | 744 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

13 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

13 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

13 hrs ago | 202 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

13 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

13 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 325 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

13 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

13 hrs ago | 4129 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days