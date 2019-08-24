Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in the Japanese port city of Yokohama to attend the 7th Tokyo International Conference on Development (TICAD) which roars into life this Wednesday (tomorrow).Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Tokyo Retired Air Marshal Titus Abu-Basutu said the conference is an opportunity to tell the Zimbabwean story and market the country to investors.Ambassador Abu-Basutu said relations with Japan are set to improve as the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to hold a meeting with President Mnangagwa on the side-lines of the 7th TICAD.