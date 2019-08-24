Latest News Editor's Choice


US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Despite fresh diplomatic clashes between the United States and Zimbabwe, the global giant has committed to support HIV programmes for women girls and vulnerable children in the Southern Africa country.

The United States, in recent weeks has found itself in cross hairs with the Zimbabwean government over allegations of human rights violations on the part of Harare and supporting opposition MDC Alliance programmes on the part of Washington.

The US on Tuesday said through PEPFAR, it was including Zimbabwe in the $2 billion fund to support HIV programmes.  

"US commitment to women and girls continues in Zimbabwe and around the world. Proudly, PEPFAR has provided nearly $2 billion to support HIV treatment for 9.3 million women and girls and assist 2 million female orphans and vulnerable children," said the US Embassy in Harare.

PEPFAR is the United States government's response to the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, which has invested over $85 billion since 2003, the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history.

Through the compassion and generosity of the American people, PEPFAR has saved 17 million lives, prevented millions of HIV infections, and helped transform the global HIV/AIDS response.

PEPFAR investments this year will prevent more girls from contracting HIV at birth, keep them HIV-free through their adolescence, support female orphans and vulnerable children and their female care-givers, and provide lifesaving treatment to HIV-positive women.

 Such investments will also address key structural drivers of girls' vulnerability to HIV and other risks, including gender-based violence, limited educational opportunities, and barriers to economic participation.

Hundreds of thousands of HIV-positive women in Sub-Saharan Africa will be screened for cervical cancer, the leading cancer killer of women on the African continent.

 Perhaps most importantly, through PEPFAR investments, girls and young women will be meaningfully engaged on all issues impacting their lives to help them reach their full potential.

Source - Byo24News

