Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has arrived in Japan for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).

On arrival at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, the President was welcomed by Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan Titus Abu-Basutu as well as senior Government officials from Japan.

Several African Heads of States will attend the three-day TICAD summit which officially commences tomorrow and will be hosted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

More details to follow...

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

2 hrs ago | 451 Views

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Government shuts down service stations

3 hrs ago | 2864 Views

A nation that has lost its soul

3 hrs ago | 780 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

5 hrs ago | 3256 Views

Her secret pain!!!

7 hrs ago | 2599 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

7 hrs ago | 855 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

7 hrs ago | 6312 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

8 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

8 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

9 hrs ago | 6901 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

10 hrs ago | 8307 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 9317 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

12 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

12 hrs ago | 3602 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

12 hrs ago | 4307 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

12 hrs ago | 8214 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

12 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

12 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

12 hrs ago | 2004 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

12 hrs ago | 1983 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

12 hrs ago | 2144 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

12 hrs ago | 570 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

12 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

12 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

12 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

12 hrs ago | 374 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

12 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zimbabwe Sables rise on world rankings

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

12 hrs ago | 739 Views

Ramaphosa's controversial donor killed in suspicious car crash

12 hrs ago | 935 Views

Mnangagwa gives green-light for school fee hikes

12 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Platform One collabo excites Sisa Senkosi

12 hrs ago | 196 Views

Abduction claims point to anti-Zimbabwe agenda

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Nakamba's wait is over

12 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Bulawayo sees more school drop-outs

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zec in preps for 2023 elections

12 hrs ago | 323 Views

Zimbabwe police shoot down MDC-Alliance demo request

12 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mnangagwa threatens CITES pull-out

12 hrs ago | 416 Views

Road users decry poor state of Zimbabwe highway

12 hrs ago | 276 Views

Army under fire for supporting ZANU PF

12 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Parliament shorlists 5 for ZHRC job

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Treasury officials under fire over undocumented loans

12 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days