Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has arrived in Japan for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD).On arrival at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, the President was welcomed by Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Japan Titus Abu-Basutu as well as senior Government officials from Japan.Several African Heads of States will attend the three-day TICAD summit which officially commences tomorrow and will be hosted by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.More details to follow...