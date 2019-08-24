Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspended Choppies CEO responds to 'unfair and biased' forensic & legal reports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Legal and forensic reports into Choppies Enterprises Limited, circulated to shareholders via Botswana's X-News and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) are unfair and biased – and appear designed to embarrass him rather than informing shareholders, says suspended CEO, Mr Ramchandran (Ram) Ottapathu.

Mr Ottapathu was responding to a Choppies Enterprises Limited shareholders' circular ahead of an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Choppies shareholders to be held on 4 September 2019. The circular published on X-News and SENS provided summaries of a Legal Report and Forensic Report relating to him.

Mr Ottapathu's version of what really unfolded at the company which he co-founded is contained in a right of reply to the summary responses to the EY Report and Desai Law Group (DLG) Report circulated to shareholders via X-News (Botswana) and SENS (JSE) announcements on 14 August 2019.

Earlier in the year, Mr Ottapathu made some suggestions to the non-executive directors as to changes to the board and structural changes to the company. Thereafter, on 22 May 2019, the non-executive directors, including former

Botswana President Festus Mogae, suspended Mr Ottapathu.

Mr Ottapathu engaged lawyers in South Africa and Botswana and retained an independent expert forensic accountant to advise him on his response. On this basis, he cautioned shareholders, ahead of the 4 September EGM, not to rely on the reports.

He notes that the so-called legal report's analysis largely clears him and his conduct, but its conclusions drawn by Botswana law firm, Desai Law Group (DLG), condemn him.

"Regrettably there was no attempt by DLG to present a fair and unbiased account in its legal report. Both the Legal Report and its summary (Annexure 1) present a skewed version of events on incorrect assumptions and are flawed.

"I caution shareholders not to accept the report at face value," Mr Ottapathu said.

Turning to the so-called forensic report, he said its summary (Annexure 2 of the Board's X-News and Sens announcement) was "a skewed and contrived version of a bland, poorly drafted and largely exculpatory forensic report".

He said inferences which appear to have been drawn in Annexure 2 of the report rely on the flawed Forensic Report which are premature and inconclusive.

"The language and leaps of logic in Annexure 2 appear to have been designed to embarrass Mr Ottapathu instead of focusing on what the Forensic Report actually says."

Like the legal report, the forensic report took "excessive liberties with its assumptions and its fundamental premises are flawed". The report's methodology was flawed and its "credibility is questionable at best".

He adds: "Annexure 2 presents an inaccurate and incorrect summary of the report. In addition, the forensic report fails to verify any of the information it received and failed to resolve any conflicting versions of facts presented to it. Instead, it simply ignored certain facts.  As a result, it cannot credibly resolve any issues relating to the finalisation of the 2018 annual financial statements."

Company shareholders were advised that Mr Ottapathu's abbreviated response to the reports are available on Choppies website, www.choppies.co.bw. and that copies of his more detailed responses are available for inspection or review by shareholder's or their advisors or representatives in Johannesburg from 28 August 2019 until 30 August 2019 at RM Partners Inc, Suite 16, 114 West Street, Sandton; and in Gaborone at Bookbinder Business Law, 9th Floor, iTowers North, Lot 54368, CBD Gaborone, from 02 September 2019 to the date of the EGM.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Peter Moyo wants court to rule Trevor Manuel in breach of Constitution

6 mins ago | 0 Views

UK Commemorates the visit of Ndebele Chiefs to Queen Victoria in 1889

24 mins ago | 15 Views

2nd coup afoot to remove Mnangagwa by August 2020 and, as with 1st, to consolidate dictatorship

1 hr ago | 282 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zim is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

1 hr ago | 99 Views

'I'm positively impacting Zim's development' Gutu insist ' are you, 'many were called but few were chosen'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Welshman Ncube takes up Chief Ndiweni bail application case

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe fuel pricing system gives unfair advantage to people in Harare

1 hr ago | 201 Views

'Corrupt' MDC councillor divides Magwegwe

1 hr ago | 158 Views

No changes in fuel quality: ZERA

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Biti exposed

2 hrs ago | 863 Views

MDC warned against threats to continue holding demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

MDC lawyers defending corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

165 years imprisonment for Zimbabwe robbers in SA

3 hrs ago | 915 Views

Mohadi sends off ambassadors

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

5 hrs ago | 1119 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

5 hrs ago | 804 Views

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2249 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

5 hrs ago | 276 Views

Government shuts down service stations

6 hrs ago | 3705 Views

A nation that has lost its soul

6 hrs ago | 963 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

8 hrs ago | 4367 Views

Her secret pain!!!

10 hrs ago | 2761 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

10 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

10 hrs ago | 867 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

10 hrs ago | 7215 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

11 hrs ago | 3747 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

12 hrs ago | 7538 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

13 hrs ago | 8988 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10269 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

15 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

15 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

15 hrs ago | 4519 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

15 hrs ago | 8821 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

15 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

15 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

15 hrs ago | 2156 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

15 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

15 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

15 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

15 hrs ago | 342 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

15 hrs ago | 898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days