Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe should adopt a stable cryptocurrency - Michael Jordaan

by Rudolph Muller
18 secs ago | Views
Adopting a stable cryptocurrency is not only a future-oriented thing for Zimbabwe to do, but it can also solve many of the country's currency troubles.

This is the view of former FNB CEO and Montegray founder Michael Jordaan, who said a "stablecoin" like Facebook's Libra may be suitable.

Zimbabwe has been struggling with hyperinflation since 2007, with inflation hitting a peak of 80 billion percent month-on-month before the currency collapsed.

After the government stopped printing Zimbabwean dollars in 2009, people started to use international currencies, including the US dollar and the South African rand, to trade.

Zimbabwe then reintroduced the Zimbabwean dollar in June 2019 and banned the use of foreign currencies like the US dollar or SA rand as legal tender.
Hyperinflation problem in Zimbabwe

While the country's finance minister said reintroducing the Zimbabwe dollar has stabilised the economy, the cracks are already starting to show.

According to Harare-based economist John Robertson, Zimbabwe's official annual inflation rate was 230% in July – and rising.

This hyperinflation, Jordaan said, is one of the big challenges which the country faces and is essentially a tax that hurts the poor for life and across generations.

"Inflation forces the poor to spend their income on basic necessities such as food and shelter leaving little to invest in education or acquiring inflation resistant assets," Jordaan explained.

"Once again the poor are overwhelmingly being made to pay for their bad government. Those who hold real assets like land or currencies that are trusted are not affected."
Fighting inflation with a stable cryptocurrency

Jordaan said there are a few causes of inflation, which include "too much money chases too few goods".

"It is usually because a government has been printing way too much money to first pay their own bills," he said.

Adopting a stable cryptocurrency – also known as a stablecoin – could help to keep Zimbabwe's inflation in check.

Stablecoins are typically pegged to a currency or exchange-traded commodities, which minimizes volatility.

"One of the major benefits of cryptocurrencies is that they are governed by mathematical algorithms rather than by humans who decide how much money to print," Jordaan said.

"We know exactly how much Bitcoin has already been created and how much will still be mined. We have no idea how many Zimbabwean dollars will still be minted."
Replacing the Zim dollar with a stablecoin

Jordaan said the effects of hyperinflation on an economy are devastating – tax revenues drop, businesses die, unemployment rockets, and political instability becomes inevitable.

For this reason, he said, Zimbabwe would be well-advised to abolish their untrusted dollar and adopt a trusted cryptocurrency that has a limited supply and is free to transact on mobile phones.

To avoid the volatility of Bitcoin, Zimbabwe can adopt a stablecoin like Facebook's new Libra cryptocurrency.

Another option is for Zimbabwe to launch their own ‘Zim dollar' cryptocurrency with explicit supply constraints that are optimal for their economy.

"This is an opportunity to be visionary, to stop taxing Zimbabwe's poor by embracing the future," said Jordaan.
Unlikely to happen

Jordaan indicated that this forward-looking approach to money is unlikely to happen in Zimbabwe.

"Sadly, the best we can hope for is that they follow a more conventional approach and adopt the currency of their largest trading partner, South Africa's Rand as their de facto transacting medium," he said.

"This would at least reduce inflation in Zimbabwe to the 3 – 6% range and enable economic growth to rescue Zimbabwe."

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - mybroadband

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Peter Moyo wants court to rule Trevor Manuel in breach of Constitution

20 mins ago | 17 Views

UK Commemorates the visit of Ndebele Chiefs to Queen Victoria in 1889

38 mins ago | 42 Views

2nd coup afoot to remove Mnangagwa by August 2020 and, as with 1st, to consolidate dictatorship

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zim is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Suspended Choppies CEO responds to 'unfair and biased' forensic & legal reports

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

'I'm positively impacting Zim's development' Gutu insist ' are you, 'many were called but few were chosen'

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Welshman Ncube takes up Chief Ndiweni bail application case

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Zimbabwe fuel pricing system gives unfair advantage to people in Harare

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Corrupt' MDC councillor divides Magwegwe

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

No changes in fuel quality: ZERA

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Biti exposed

2 hrs ago | 901 Views

MDC warned against threats to continue holding demonstrations

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

MDC lawyers defending corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

165 years imprisonment for Zimbabwe robbers in SA

3 hrs ago | 932 Views

Mohadi sends off ambassadors

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

5 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Government shuts down service stations

6 hrs ago | 3723 Views

A nation that has lost its soul

7 hrs ago | 966 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

8 hrs ago | 4399 Views

Her secret pain!!!

10 hrs ago | 2768 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

10 hrs ago | 2671 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

10 hrs ago | 868 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

10 hrs ago | 924 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

10 hrs ago | 7240 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

11 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

12 hrs ago | 7553 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

13 hrs ago | 9015 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 10301 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

15 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

15 hrs ago | 3675 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

15 hrs ago | 4526 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

15 hrs ago | 8843 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

15 hrs ago | 1873 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

15 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

15 hrs ago | 2161 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

15 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

15 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Zimbabwe activist heads for global climate summit

15 hrs ago | 249 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

15 hrs ago | 599 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

15 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

15 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Homelink aims to support start-ups

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zimbabwe's democracy has taken a new dimension

15 hrs ago | 389 Views

The high cost of being a repressive regime

15 hrs ago | 344 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days