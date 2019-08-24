Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Justice Luke Malaba named in USD$100 000 trip scam'

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that Chief Justice Luke Malaba and other members of the Judiciary are involved in a matter that saw them blowing ab accounted USD$100 000 during a recent trip.

Said Moyo, "Trouble at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC). CJ Malaba was recently in Russia with Msipa, Makomo, Acting Registrar and two girls. USD100K was chewed up & unaccounted for. Meanwhile Acting JSC Secretary, W Chikwanha has new wheels, latest Range Rover, in unclear circumstances!"


It is however not clear when the Chief Justice undertook the said trip by Moyo.

Justice Malaba has been unpopular with Zimbabweans since his August 2018 judgment that pronounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the rightful of the controversial 2018 elections during the much hyped Concourt case.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zesa seeks another shock 300% tariff hike

7 hrs ago | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe should adopt a stable cryptocurrency - Michael Jordaan

7 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Peter Moyo wants court to rule Trevor Manuel in breach of Constitution

7 hrs ago | 439 Views

UK Commemorates the visit of Ndebele Chiefs to Queen Victoria in 1889

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

2nd coup afoot to remove Mnangagwa by August 2020 and, as with 1st, to consolidate dictatorship

9 hrs ago | 1436 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zim is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Suspended Choppies CEO responds to 'unfair and biased' forensic & legal reports

9 hrs ago | 621 Views

'I'm positively impacting Zim's development' Gutu insist ' are you, 'many were called but few were chosen'

9 hrs ago | 233 Views

Welshman Ncube takes up Chief Ndiweni bail application case

9 hrs ago | 1681 Views

Zimbabwe fuel pricing system gives unfair advantage to people in Harare

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

'Corrupt' MDC councillor divides Magwegwe

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

No changes in fuel quality: ZERA

9 hrs ago | 207 Views

Biti exposed

9 hrs ago | 2055 Views

MDC warned against threats to continue holding demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 463 Views

MDC lawyers defending corrupt Zanu-PF bigwigs

9 hrs ago | 584 Views

165 years imprisonment for Zimbabwe robbers in SA

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Mohadi sends off ambassadors

10 hrs ago | 775 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan for TICAD summit

10 hrs ago | 246 Views

US supports Zimbabwe despite diplomatic row

12 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Japan

12 hrs ago | 988 Views

Sekai Holland attacked for defending 'home boy' Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 2962 Views

Why to choose e-wallets for online gambling?

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Government shuts down service stations

13 hrs ago | 4096 Views

A nation that has lost its soul

14 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Exclegate 'expose how ED rigged elections' - rubbish, don't learn tango from fiddler crab

15 hrs ago | 5156 Views

Her secret pain!!!

17 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Impatience, tactlessness expose Chamisa's immaturity

17 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Lion and Shark never envy each other but they all professional hunters

17 hrs ago | 900 Views

Dialogue or Suspension of Constitutionalism? Prohibition orders Narrative

17 hrs ago | 1018 Views

ZANU PF to replace Jacob Mudenda with Rugeje?

17 hrs ago | 8014 Views

MDC property to be auctioned

18 hrs ago | 4077 Views

Rugby World Cup 2019 - Odds, Betting Tips & Results

18 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chief Ndiweni's bail application hits brick wall

19 hrs ago | 8071 Views

Mliswa speaks on alleged Auxilia Mnangagwa-Thokozani Khupe fight

20 hrs ago | 9503 Views

WATCH: Chiwenga attacks Nelson Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10950 Views

ZBC radio licencing law needs overhauling

22 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Mnangagwa warned over abductions

22 hrs ago | 3725 Views

Gunmen attack Prophet Magaya's home

22 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Mnangagwa top ally 'Queen B' in $1 billion storm

22 hrs ago | 9568 Views

Family demands $900,000 for anti-govt protester's death

22 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Zimra recovers $77m under whistleblower facility

22 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Gweru dangles carrot to residents

22 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Civil servant jailed for shoplifting

22 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Getting it right on Mnangagwa's advisor

22 hrs ago | 2460 Views

'Diplomats sowing disharmony' - by pretending Zimbabwe is a democracy MDC has sown death and destruction

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

'Mnangagwa's economy has turned workers into slaves'

22 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa aide denied bail

22 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Gukurahundi documentalist Silonda dies

23 hrs ago | 969 Views

'Chief Ndiweni incarceration political'

23 hrs ago | 880 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days