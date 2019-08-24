'Justice Luke Malaba named in USD$100 000 trip scam'

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

TROUBLE at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC). CJ Malaba was recently in Russia with Msipa, Makomo, Acting Registrar & two girls. USD100K was chewed up & unaccounted for. Meanwhile Acting JSC Secretary, W Chikwanha has new wheels, latest Range Rover, in unclear circumstances! pic.twitter.com/Zl6e11yzUp — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 28, 2019

Professor Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed that Chief Justice Luke Malaba and other members of the Judiciary are involved in a matter that saw them blowing ab accounted USD$100 000 during a recent trip.Said Moyo, "Trouble at the Judicial Services Commission (JSC). CJ Malaba was recently in Russia with Msipa, Makomo, Acting Registrar and two girls. USD100K was chewed up & unaccounted for. Meanwhile Acting JSC Secretary, W Chikwanha has new wheels, latest Range Rover, in unclear circumstances!"It is however not clear when the Chief Justice undertook the said trip by Moyo.Justice Malaba has been unpopular with Zimbabweans since his August 2018 judgment that pronounced President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the rightful of the controversial 2018 elections during the much hyped Concourt case.