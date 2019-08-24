Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Civil servants accepts 76% pay rise

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
Civil servants have accepted the 76% salary increase that was offered by the government last week Friday.

The Apex Council had initially reserved its right to accept the offer and said it want to consult with its membership first.

The offer will see the lowest paid civil servant getting a salary of USD$100.

In  a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Joint Negotiating Council the parties said: A cost of living adjustment between 50%-76%  of the total package be effected from 1 August 2019.

Find the full statement below:



Source - Byo24News

