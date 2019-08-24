AUDIO: Prophet Makandiwa takes ZANU PF politicians head on

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

An audio of UFIC leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa attacking government officials for sabotaging efforts that his ministry has been doing to help the underprivileged has surfaced online.In the audio, Makandiwa is heard saying his wife Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa had some clothes impounded at the airport when they saw her name and the second hand clothes she had imported for donation.He also says he sent a haulage truck with food to help the poor at a certain place and the political leadership of the area barred him from doing so and accused his team of campaigning under the guise of delivering food.Listen to the audio below: