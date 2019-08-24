Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF United Kingdom/Europe District will hand over a petition to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in solidarity with the SADC region over the removal of punitive sanctions which have adversely affected the country's economy.

The development comes after Sadc leaders have resolved to reserve October 25, 2019 as a day when the 16-member states would conduct activities to jointly call for the immediate lifting of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF UK/Europe District has welcomed the anti-sanctions day declared by Sadc countries, saying indeed an attack on one of them was an attack on all of them.

The district's secretary for administration Xavier Zavare in a statement said Southern Africa countries have to fight these devastating human rights abuses and anti-development sanctions which were inhibiting economic revival and prosperity, killing thousands of ordinary citizens in Zimbabwe and the Sadc region as a whole.

Zavare said the district executive and general membership based in the UK will be convening for a meeting on September 28 to strategise on how best they could actively participate on the anti-sanctions day slated for October 25, 2019.

He added that Zanu-PF UK/Europe District will engage the Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UK, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande, to propose that they hold peaceful protests at the United States Embassy in the UK, Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Westminster Parliament and hand in a petition letter at 10 Downing Street, home of the British Prime Minister, demanding that these punitive sanctions be removed.

"An attack on one of us is indeed an attack on all of us Africans.

"To that regard, our district executive and general membership based in the UK will be meeting on Saturday 28th of September to plan on actively participating on the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Day, 25th of October 2019 as proclaimed by the SADC.

"As the leadership, we will be consulting with our Zimbabwean Ambassador to the UK, proposing that as Zimbabwean citizens we hold peaceful demonstrations to the effect that these inhumane and anti-Zimbabwe progress sanctions be lifted up henceforth.

"We will be inviting our fellow from the SADC region, other African brothers and sisters as well as Zimbabwean well-wishers to come and join us on this day," said Zavare.

He also said that Zanu-PF will write to British Members of Parliament, who represent the constituencies in which they live across the UK, emphasising how these restrictive sanctions are mercilessly affecting citizens as the country's health and other key institutions cannot access much-needed investment capital due to the devastating economic sanctions imposed on the Zimbabwe.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

25 mins ago | 43 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 83 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

31 mins ago | 58 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

33 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

33 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

34 mins ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

51 mins ago | 250 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

54 mins ago | 257 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

57 mins ago | 49 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

57 mins ago | 17 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

59 mins ago | 87 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

60 mins ago | 64 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 74 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 198 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

1 hr ago | 168 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

1 hr ago | 313 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 183 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

1 hr ago | 183 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

1 hr ago | 262 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

1 hr ago | 141 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

1 hr ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days