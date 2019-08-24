Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rape-accused cop vanishes

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 46-year-old policeman stationed at Chikato Camp here is on the run after he allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter on several occasions between 2016 and this year.

According to the docket, case number RRB 4084646, the policeman whose rank is sergeant major would take advantage of his wife's absence to rape his victim.

The girl, a Form Four pupil at a boarding school in the province, had previously reported the matter to her mother and neighbours but they did not believe her.

She endured the abuse until this month when the complainant was caught red-handed by his other daughter while attempting to rape her again.

Recorded facts are that in April 2016 the accused fondled the girl's breasts while the two had gone to the man's rural home near Nemamwa Growth Point, but the matter was not reported.

It is said on a date unknown to the police but sometime in April 2016 during school holidays, the accused allegedly came from work at around lunchtime and found the girl at home.

The accused, who was still staying at Zimuto Police Camp, allegedly forced himself on the girl.

In August 2018, when the family relocated to Chikato Police Camp he allegedly raped her again and the girl then informed their neighbour, a policewoman who informed the girl's mother upon her return.

The three agreed to accost the man over the allegations but he flatly denied. The man actually turned the tables on his victim by accusing her of telling lies.

On the fateful day, the man arrived home from work at around 11pm and allegedly attempted to rape the victim again.

The complainant fled the scene and is still at large. The matter was reported at Chikato Police who attended the scene but found the accused already gone.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

25 mins ago | 41 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

31 mins ago | 83 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

31 mins ago | 58 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

33 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

33 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

34 mins ago | 13 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

34 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

51 mins ago | 249 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

54 mins ago | 257 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

55 mins ago | 157 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

57 mins ago | 49 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

57 mins ago | 17 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

58 mins ago | 172 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

58 mins ago | 87 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

60 mins ago | 64 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 74 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 165 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 198 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

1 hr ago | 168 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

1 hr ago | 313 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 183 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

1 hr ago | 182 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

1 hr ago | 141 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

1 hr ago | 263 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

1 hr ago | 80 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days