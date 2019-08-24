Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 17-year-old boy was yesterday sentenced to an effective two years in prison for stealing two cars. He was initially sentenced to three years by Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko before she suspended one year on condition that he does not commit the same offence in the next five years.

In passing sentence, Mrs Mateko cited that the teen had previous convictions of theft of vehicles. She said the juvenile was sent for rehabilitation, but did not complete the programme.

"The court's hands are tied as the rehabilitation did not help," Mrs Mateko said.

It was the State's case that on May 14, the boy hatched a plan to steal Spencer Ephraim's car and proceeded to Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth. Ephraim had left the keys in the ignition before entering a shop.

In pursuit of his plan, the boy sneaked into the car and drove away.

On May 18, the teen hatched another plan to steal Samson Mabika's car. He proceeded to Chitungwiza where he befriended Mabika who was looking for fuel and the teen led him to a house in Unit G. The teen told Mabika to park his car along the road as they entered the yard and demanded his car keys, which he was given.

Mabika was left standing by the door while the teen said he was going to collect fuel from behind the house. He used a back-door exit to sneak out of the house before stealing the vehicle.

Mabika realised his car had been stolen and proceeded to Chitungwiza Police Station where he reported the matter.

On June 7, police discovered the stripped vehicle in Dzivaresekwa.

They summoned Mabika who positively identified his car through the registration and chassis numbers.

On June 27, detectives received a tip-off that the teen had been seen driving the stolen car and arrested him.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

33 mins ago | 80 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

38 mins ago | 124 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

39 mins ago | 93 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

40 mins ago | 46 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

40 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

41 mins ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

59 mins ago | 308 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 317 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

1 hr ago | 182 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 61 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 106 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

1 hr ago | 73 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 216 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

1 hr ago | 180 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

1 hr ago | 342 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

1 hr ago | 328 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

1 hr ago | 400 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

1 hr ago | 278 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

1 hr ago | 153 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

1 hr ago | 86 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days