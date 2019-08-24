Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZESA has managed to rectify a technical fault that developed on one of Hwange Thermal Power Station's generators, Unit 5, over a week ago, which resulted in the power utility losing about 160 Megawatts (MW).This adversely affected power supply to Midlands, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo Metropolitan provinces and forced the power utility to increase load shedding hours in the affected areas.ZESA's acting group chief executive Engineer Patrick Chivaura confirmed the development yesterday. He said the engineers had been working tirelessly to bring Unit 5 back on line."We lost about 160MW from Unit 5 at Hwange Power Station on August 18, 2019 and it is back in service," he said.Eng Chivaura said the coming back online of Unit 5 would reduce load shedding hours in the affected areas. He said South African power utility Eskom honoured it's commitment and has been continuously and consistently supplying electricity to the country as agreed."We are getting power from Eskom SA continuously as contracted, there has been no curtailment," he said."Maximum from Eskom is 400MW."Eng Chivaura said the country was also getting power from Hydro Cahora Bassa of Mozambique to ease power shortages in the country.