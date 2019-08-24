Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fitness blow hits Highlanders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS, who always struggle with fitness issues in the second half of the season, could be headed for disaster after physical trainer Brian Keti notified the club that he is quitting.

Keti joined Highlanders at the beginning of the 2019 season at the recommendation of former head coach, Madinda Ndlovu.  

His duties included taking charge of players' physical fitness, physical conditioning and also helping them return to fitness after injury.

Chronicle Sport is reliably informed that Keti wrote to the club last week informing it that he is quitting and the club's executive is seized with the matter, trying to convince the fitness trainer to stay, at least until the end of the season.

"Keti seems to be frustrated and has informed the club that he wants out. He used to be hands-on when Madinda was around, but now the other coaches are now taking charge of all fitness exercises, rendering Keti jobless. It's that frustration of being inactive instead of being active that's frustrating him and he feels that since his services appear unwanted, then the best is to leave and use his skill where it is needed," said a source.

"However, the Highlanders executive wants him to stay and they are looking at the issues Keti raised. The executive wants to see if they can engage him in a way that is beneficial to both him and Highlanders."

Despite submitting his letter to the club last Friday, Keti was part of the technical team when Bosso lost 1-0 to Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders faces Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium tomorrow and it's not clear whether Keti will make the trip or not.

Ronald Moyo, the Highlanders' communications officer, said: "Keti has indicated that he wants to pursue other projects that need most of his time. His contract with the club requires him to be with the team wherever it is and that has affected his other fitness-related projects."  

He declined to comment on Keti being unhappy in the first team setup.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Was the man who 'bribed' Ramaphosa murdered?

33 mins ago | 83 Views

'Europe ate all its animals,' says Mnangagwa

38 mins ago | 127 Views

DA urges SA break silence on Zimbabwe protests

39 mins ago | 94 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe receives approval for additional frequencies

40 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabweans use cellphone transfers in desperate attempt to get cash

40 mins ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe patients bring own candles to hospital

41 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's import bill shows efforts to stock pumps and shelves

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Matebeleland chiefs throw Ndiweni under the bus

42 mins ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa saddens Trump, world

59 mins ago | 311 Views

Chamisa key in talks, says EU

1 hr ago | 319 Views

MDC lines up demos at growth points

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Water woes rock Insiza South irrigation scheme

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Trade deficit narrows 62%

1 hr ago | 63 Views

ZSE, BSE set to partner

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Chief Ndiweni freedom bid hits snag

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Address past atrocities, says Magaya

1 hr ago | 109 Views

US$11k fraud lands pastor in dock

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Motorist sues Mathema, Matanga over shooting

1 hr ago | 73 Views

IDBZ to build 300MW plants

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Carnage in Warriors

1 hr ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe: Is it worse off than under Mugabe?

1 hr ago | 84 Views

EcoCash bureau de change launch to spur financial inclusion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Old Mutual launches road, air ambulance services

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Kereke denies role in prison chicken project

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Civil servants in Mnangagwa salary U-turn

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF youths turn Parly office into torture base

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Minister storms out of Parly over abductions

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Matebeleland South urged to shun demos

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

1 hr ago | 218 Views

No one will starve, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Town Clerk says water disconnections legit

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Harare man found with cyanide in Hwange

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Clamped taxi driver suicide at municipal cop's house

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Underperforming schools in intensive holiday classes

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Civil servants accept Mnangagwa pay offer

1 hr ago | 180 Views

ZB fears inflation-induced balance sheet contraction

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Nobuntu host second pad bank show

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Dealers told not to over-blend petrol

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Zesa rectifies fault at Hwange

1 hr ago | 328 Views

People speak against 'fake' abductions

1 hr ago | 400 Views

Teenage car thief jailed 2 years

1 hr ago | 195 Views

'Old Mutual board, Manuel in breach of SA Constitution'

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Rape-accused cop vanishes

1 hr ago | 278 Views

5 more contractors for road dualisation

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa signs 2 Budget laws

1 hr ago | 153 Views

City council workers demand $2 000 basic pay

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Filling stations closed for rejecting EcoCash

1 hr ago | 284 Views

Zanu-PF UK to petition British PM over sanctions

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Govt shoots down Amnesty International

1 hr ago | 86 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days