Fabisch son called into Young Warriors

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JONAH Fabisch, the son of the late Dream Team coach Reinhard, has been included in the Young Warriors squad for their duel against South Africa. He is on the books of German side Hamburger SV. It could not be established last night if Jonah has Zimbabwean citizenship.

Eight years ago, his mother, Chawada, the daughter of a Mutoko businessman, revealed to our Harare Bureau that Jonah will consider playing for the Warriors if he fails to break into the German national teams.

"Jonah is in so many ways like his father," Chawada said.

"Even though he inherited a lot of my features he has his father's colours - the light cloured hair, the green/blue eyes and the pale complexion are all from his father. "But the shape of the eyes, the lips and even the teeth formation are truly mine. 'A child of the sun' we called him sometimes.

"Jonah has a passion for football. He was just born that way I think. It's in his genes.

"I am sure Reinhard is just as proud of Jonah as l am and l do believe that in spirit he is with us and always will be."

Meanwhile, Herantals midfielder, Juan Mutudza, says he is excited by his inclusion in the Young Warriors provisional squad named by coach Tonderai Ndiraya yesterday. The national Under-23 side will battle South Africa in a two-legged tie next week for the right to play in the Under-23 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

"I am very excited about my inclusion. I will continue working hard to achieve even more than this.  "Just a call up alone gives me a lot of confidence going forward," he said.

Mutudza was named alongside teammate ,Tino Benza. Benza returned home last week from a five-week attachment stint with a UK Academy, Future Lions. He scored in his first match on his Herentals' return in the 1-1 league draw against Yadah last Saturday.

Dynamos' roving right-back Emmanuel Jalai, who is enjoying his first Premiership season with the Glamour Boys, was also included. There were also places for Bulawayo Chiefs' Shadreck Nyahwa and Tatenda Tavengwa of Harare City.

Goalkeeper Martin Mapisa and Abubakar Moffat, who ply their trade with Spanish third-tier side Velez CF, have also been included. The Young Warriors travel to South Africa for the first leg set for September 6 before hosting the same opponents at Barbourfields September 10.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Velez CF) Tinotenda Ali (Yadah Stars) Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars)

Defenders: Mbongeni Ndlovu (Highlanders) Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos) Munashe Garan'anga (Ubuntu Cape Town) Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders) Tawanda Chisi (Dynamos) Shadreck Nyahwa  (Bulawayo Chiefs) Romario Matova (FK Igman) Keith Mutandagari (Cranborne) Gilbert Nyaupembe.

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Herentals) Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City) Blessing Sarupinda (Caps United) Hagiazo Magaya (FC Platinum) Abubakar Moffat (Velez CF) Tinotenda Benza (Herentals) Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars) Nigel Katawa (Dynamos) Anelka Chivandire (Triangle) Clive Rupiya  (Caps United).

Strikers: Prince Dube   (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn) Wilfred Muvirimi (Harare City) Delic Murimba (Triangle) Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV).

Source - chronicle

